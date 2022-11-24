SOME key routes through York will be closed to allow for repair works - with parking suspended too.

There will also be maintenance works carried out at several level crossings in the city which will lead to short road closures.

Here is a list of the temporary traffic restrictions coming up for York -

Queen Street

No traffic or waiting in Queen Street, leading down to the York Railway Institute, from 6am on Monday, November 28 to 7pm on Tuesday November 29, to allow for telecoms works to take place.

Also, all on-street parking places on the north-eastern side of the section of Queen Street leading down to the York Railway Institute will be suspended.

Residential parking permit holders for zone R15SC will be allowed to park, free of penalty, in Micklegate and Priory Street for the works period only.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

Bishophill Senior

The road will be closed between its junction with Buckingham Street and a location 26 metres northwest of the junction for roadway maintenance works between 8am on Monday, 28 November 2022 and ending at 5pm on Friday, 16 December 2022, or at a time when the works have been completed.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

The bollards will be removed from further along Bishophill Senior to allow vehicle access from Fetter Lane.

Several restrictions will be in place to allow for level crossing maintenance works:

York Road level crossing, Haxby

No vehicles and pedestrians through the York Road level crossing on York Road, Haxby, which will be closed overnight for railway maintenance works from 23.05pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to 8.25am on Sunday, December 4, 2022. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

Bootham Level crossing, York

No vehicles or pedestrians through the Bootham Level crossing on Wigginton Road, York, during railway maintenance works overnight from 23.05pm on Monday, December 5, 2022 and ending at 6.25am on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

Towthorpe Road, Haxby

No vehicles and pedestrians at Haxby Station level crossing, Towthorpe Road, Haxby, which will be closed overnight for maintenance works from 23.30pm on Friday, December 2, 2022 to 6am on Saturday, December 3, 2022. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be in place.

For further information contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk

For more public notices, check The Press daily or visit: www.thepress.co.uk/publicnotices