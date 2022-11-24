A SPORTING dinner event, held on the eve of the World Cup, raised more than £2,000 for a York charity.

The money was raised for people with visual and hearing impairments at The Wilberforce Trust during the charity sporting dinner organised by Yorkshire-based financial advisers Navigation Wealth Management.

The event, saw former footballing legend Chris Waddle as guest speaker. A raffle and silent auction raised £1,750 on the night itself, added to another £500 already donated, netting a total of £2,250.

Wilberforce Trust operations director, Samantha Scholey-Dyson, said: “We are so thankful to Navigation Wealth Management for choosing us as their charity for this wonderful event.

"Support from local businesses is vital to us, particularly as demand for our services is growing across Yorkshire. The evening was simply fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Matt Hammond, chief executive at Navigation Wealth, said: “It was a fantastic night and I want to thank everyone who attended and gave so generously."

The dinner took place at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennethorpe, Doncaster.