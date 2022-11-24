Hats off to the Minster for applying to put solar panels on the roof of the cathedral.

It is entirely fitting that the church shows leadership on cutting carbon emissions. I was proud to support the installation of solar panels on the roof of the old Minster School and am happy to support this initiative.

Historic England’s report on solar panels and historic buildings has a photo of Gloucester Cathedral’s solar panelled roof. The world is moving on and we have much to do to tackle climate change.

Cllr Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York

Solar vs fossil fuels

Matthew Laverack,claims solar panels ‘require energy and resources in their production that is not recouped in the lifetime of the product’ (Letters, November 22).

Wrong. The manufacturing process is energy-intensive. But lifetime emissions are less than a tenth of those produced by burning gas to generate the same amount of electricity.

As time goes on, decarbonisation of electricity generation can only improve the relative advantage of solar over fossil fuels.

Alan Robinson, Holgate, York