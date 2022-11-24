SCORES of homes in a York village have been left without electricity supplies this morning.
Northern Powergrid said 150 properties in Copmanthorpe were affected by a power cut, caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area.
The worst affected area appeared to be Moor Lane and Dykes Lane.
The company estimated that supplies would be restored by 10am.
