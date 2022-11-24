Airport rules are set to see a major change as restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could be removed within two years.

Currently, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security.

However, now The Times has reported that ministers have been reviewing the potential change at Heathrow Airport.

The trial began in 2017 and used 3D scanners that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.

Canva (Image: Canva)

But now the BBC has added that security restrictions for liquids and laptops in carry-on luggage could be axed from mid-2024.

Discussing the potential change, Heathrow’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, told The Times: “We are slowly rolling them out.

“We have just started the expansion of the security area in Terminal 3 which will have more CT scanners and have a deadline of mid-2024 from the [Department for Transport].

“By then the normal passenger experience will be that liquids stay in bags.”

It comes as it's reported that the biggest causes of delays at airport security are said to be those failing to remove items from their bags or travelling with large bottles of liquids.

Back in 2019, former Prime Minister Boris Jonhson announced plans for all major UK airports to introduce new 3D cabin baggage screening equipment.

Government officials stated at the time that the 100ml liquid limit may no longer apply.

The equipment was to be rolled out over the next several years, with the Department for Transport requiring all major UK airports to have the technology by December 1 2022.

However, the pandemic affected the deadline, seeing passenger numbers heavily dented due to travel restrictions across the globe.