An old friend has returned to Micklegate.

Taking roost at number 94 is The Falcon, owned by Cameron Brown and Aron McMahon.

The pair also own the Turning Point Brewery in Knaresborough, which started out in Kirbymoorside in 2017.

Cameron said: “I used to run this pub [before it closed in 2018]. I left to set up the brewery with Aron. We kept in touch with the owners and here we are. It’s also where Aron and I met."

The Falcon has also changed its name a little, removing ‘tap’ from its title.

“It was known simply as The Falcon for 400 years. We wanted to honour its history.”

The relaunched pub has undergone other changes too, most notably 11 flats available for rent as an aparthotel have been erected in the beer garden at the back. That is a separate business.

“The pub is smaller and cosier,” Cameron continued.

“We won’t just be doing Turning Point beers. We will have others in, both real ale and craft. We also like a nice whisky.”

Cameron, who is 29, also praises his ‘lovely’ five staff, he promises ‘great’ music and also ‘great’ coffee from Cloud Gate. And from next year, they are looking at offering food.

“They will all be independently-owned brewery beers. We live by the motto, drink good, have a great time," he added.

One of the beers on offer was a coal porter from Brew Works of Kirbymoorside. The brewery also owns the Black Swan in Pickering.

Owner Phil Hall says the porter is rock star Bruce Springsteen’s favourite beer. It was originally developed when Phil lived in Istanbul and he noticed the locals loved Guinness.

Then, Guinness began shipping more, killing his trade, leading him to change the recipe with more flavour, which was more suited to the hot, Turkish weather.

Phil says Micklegate- famous for its ‘Micklegate mile’ of pubs- has transformed since the pandemic.

He added: “I remember coming out here during Covid and it was like a ghost town. It’s bustling now. There’s really good food and beverages on Micklegate. With the quality of the restaurants here, people want a quality drink. There’s so much choice that wasn’t here before.”

The Falcon opened its doors at 4pm on Wednesday and a small queue greeted Cameron for the opening despite the onset of darkness. It wasn’t long before the front bar was getting full and the returning regulars were keen to toast their success for the future.