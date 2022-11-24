A VOLUNTEER has been presented with a prestigious award by a member of the Royal Family for her work inspiring the next generation.

Ripon Sailing Club member Fiona Spence was among those honoured at a the ceremony for the annual RYA Volunteer Awards held in Westminster, London.

Having worked tirelessly to help children and young people spend time on the water at Ripon Sailing Club and across the region, Fiona received an RYA Community Award for Outstanding Contribution from The Princess Royal during the event.

Fiona, who lives near Wetherby, said: “I was very touched to be nominated for this award. I get a great deal of pleasure from helping young people go sailing, providing opportunities for them to realise their ambitions, make friendships and have new experiences."

As Ripon Sailing Club’s youth and junior secretary for five years, Fiona developed and delivered pre-sailors sessions for under sevens and coached improvers sessions as well as numerous other events and activities to encourage them onto the water.