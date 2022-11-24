REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road near York.
The A59 is closed both ways and is blocked by an accident at Kirk Hammerton between York and Harrogate.
There's heavy traffic due to an accident between Pool Lane for Skip Bridge and Kirk Hammerton and Hessay.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
