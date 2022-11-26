NEWS that well-loved York pub Harkers has reopened after a revamp sent us into the archives to find the history of the place.

The Harkers we know today is housed in a grand building dating from mid 1800s which was once the Yorkshire Insurance Company situated in St Helen's Square, at its junction with Lendal and Coney Street.

Photos of Lendal from the late 19th century and early 20th century show the insurance building on the right, with the entrance to the Mansion House and Guildhall on the left.

The original Harker's was a hotel at the other side of St Helen's Square - roughly where Bettys Cafe and Tea Rooms are today.

Harker's hotel in York - photo taken from Blake Street. Image from Explore York Archive

The hotel was named after Christopher Harker, who became the landlord in 1850, and kept his name after his death in 1870. The hotel was demolished in the late 1920s when the south side of St Helen’s Square was reconstructed. Bettys Tea Rooms opened on the site in June 1937.

Harkers bar, which is on the other side of the square today, is named after the old hotel.

It has reopened after a refurb which includes refreshed private dining and snug areas.

The pub has an even more impressive link to York's past.

A spokesperson explains: "The city's historic Roman Praetorian Gate stood across where Harkers is now. Probably rebuilt around 300AD, the gate was the main entrance to the City of York. Part of this structure is exposed in the basement of our pub.

"Our building was designed in 1840 as the head office for the Yorkshire Insurance Company, with the building finally completed in 1847."

If you love sharing old photos and stories of York, please join us on Facebook at Why We Love York- Memories. You will find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/