A MAN has died after falling from a roof in York city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Following the incident in High Ousegate earlier today (November 23), North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed that the man who was seriously injured after falling from the roof of a building died in hospital earlier today.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The man was aged 20 and from York.

"The investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

"The road was closed to allow emergency services, including the police, fire and rescue and the ambulance service, to respond to the incident and to attend to the injured man.

"A cordon remained in place to allow police investigators to examine the scene."

The cordon was lifted at around 2.30pm today.