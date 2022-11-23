A HISTORIC pub in York has reopened to the public following a revamp - giving the venue a new "inviting and warm" feeling.

Constructed in 1824, The Harkers pub in St Helen's Square has undergone refurbishment while keeping its traditional look with improvements including refreshed private dining and snug areas.

Speaking about the revamp, the general manager at The Harkers, Jessica Taylor, said: “It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of weeks. The team and I are incredibly excited to welcome new and familiar guests over the coming days, and we hope they love the transformation.

"This refurb has been a great opportunity to add to the rich history of Harkers and give a refreshed look to the much-loved features of the site including the dining areas and famous red ceiling.”

The pub looks out onto St Helen's Square in York (Image: UGC)

As a Cask and Gin house specialist located near Coney Street, Lendal and Stonegate, the Harkers is a setting for occasions including a stop after shopping, sight seeing or a theatre show. Guests are also welcome to book to host a private party in the newly renovated space.

"Visitors can enjoy everything you’d expect to find on a classic British pub menu including an array of sharer plates, a number of main dishes including burgers, there’s a selection of food that’s suited to every appetite," a spokesperson for the pub said.

Along with the food menu, guests will also be greeted with an extensive drinks menu, boasting a wide selection of gin options and cask, craft beers and world lagers.

Following the extensive refurbishment and significant investment made at the pub, the team said they are "so excited" to pour pints and serve "high-quality, delicious" food to guests.

Some of the new refurbishment at Harkers (Image: UGC)

The Harkers celebrated with a re-launch party in early November with complimentary drinks on offer from Peroni, Sipsmith and Fevertree and Beavertown

The name 'Harkers' is taken from 'Harker's Hotel', which stood in nearby St. Helen's Square - built on the site of the Roman praetorian gate. Thought to have been rebuilt around 300AD, the gate was the main entrance to the City of York. Part of this structure is exposed in the basement of the pub.