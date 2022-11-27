OUR peer down memory lane to Ozzie's scrapyard at Layerthorpe in York sparked lots of fond recollections and stories from readers.

The scrapyard, which was accessed via big gates from Layerthorpe into what was Downhill Street, was the go-to place for car parts.

Inside, scrapped cars were piled high and people happily spent time looking for parts themselves.

The scrapyard closed in 1997 - but readers haven't forgotten it.

Here are some more readers' recollections of Ozzie's from our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories and from The Press on Facebook.

Tony Notty Bourke recalled: "Used to be buzzing when my dad took me there for his Hillman Imp parts on a Saturday! Used to climb all over the dodgy piled up cars. Dad would say he was just after a couple of bulbs to owner and come out with his overall pockets brimming. Never forget the smell was brilliant."

Geoffrey Laverack told us more about the scrapyard staff in some of the photos we shared (see below): "Left and right are the Teal brothers. They were originally farm labourers but Ossie and Uncle John Laverack head hunted them to cut up cars and deliver the scrap to Hull Docks. Good grafters. The yard was a Mecca of characters - Frank, Billy Wilson in sales shop and Maurice bringing in old cars. Ozzie used to be a painter and decorator before going into partnership with the Gladstone Group. He had a loud bark but never bit anyone. He was a real grafter, generous with a fantastic dry sense of humour."

Inside Ozzie's scrapyard in York (Image: Supplied)

Stephen Shipley recalls a close shave at the yard: "I once went in one Friday after work to oil the nuts and bolts on a rear axle so that I could go and get it off on Satutday, suddenly I heard a clunk it was the gate shutting - I was locked in with the dog. Fortunately the worker realised my car was still outside, came back and let me out. Phew - there were no mobile phones in those days!"

READ MORE: Memories of Ozzie's scrapyard at Layerthorpe - photos

Sarah Murfitt said: "My Dad and uncle worked there… I used to go with my dad John on drop offs with the wagon."

Donna Marie said: "I loved going in as a kid, my parents had and still do a scrap round."

Patrick Wall said: "Bought a Morris 1000 engine and fitted in an A30 in 1967 then went next door to the Frog Hall for a pint."

Daz Pearson added: "I remember going there. The good old days when health and safety was your own judgment."

Janice Gray posted: "I used to go often when I lived in Tang Hall in the 70's. Great for headlights, side mirrors etc."

David Hayes joked: "Go in for a bulb come out with half a car in your pockets!"

David Johnson recalled the bargains to be had: "I assembled a complete BSA Bantam from bits costing about £20."

If you love sharing stories and photos of York, please join us on Facebook at Why We Love York - Memories.