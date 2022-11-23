FOUR motorists have big bills after they were convicted in their absence after failing to respond to court summons and a fifth man has cleared his name.

Benjamin Merlin Wilkinson, 28, of Carter Avenue, Tang Hall, must pay £816 and has six penalty points after he was convicted at Bath Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Bristol. He must pay a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

The following four cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Luke Joseph Sommerville, 21, of Kirkham Avenue, off Huntington Road, York, was given six penalty points and must pay £564 consisting of a £440 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted in his absence of careless driving in Leeds.

Matteo Focarelli, 41, of St Paul’s Terrace, Holgate, has cleared his name by asking for Bradford magistrates to reopen his case. They did so and formally acquitted him of failure to tell police who had been driving his car when it was allegedly speeding.

Ahmar Pervez, 46, of Yorkersgate, Malton, was convicted of using a phone while driving in Bradford. He was fined £220, ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Mohammed Sohail Ahmed, 27, of Hungate, Pickering, was given six points and ordered to pay £706 consisting of a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of speeding in Leeds.