A marmalade porter made in East Yorkshire is one of the best in the world.

The International Beer Challenge 2022 has given the brew from Wold Top brewery a silver award in the best stout/porter category.

The brewery at Wold Newton, south of Scarborough, also received a bronze for Intuition, in the best no/low alcohol category.

Entries in the global competition came from 31 countries and they were judged by 70 industry experts.

Wold Top director and Head Brewer Alex Balchin said: “"Marmalade Porter is an established and best-selling beer in the Wold Top range, whereas Intuition was a year in development and marked our first foray into the low-alcohol market.

“We're over the moon that both beers have won these accolades in an international competition that is judged by experienced industry experts ranging from retailers, importers, publicans brewers to writers and flavour analysts.”

Launched in 2013, Marmalade Porter, 5.0% alc, is a complex, rich, dark porter with a sweet malty base, overtones of bitter orange and hints of coffee and chocolate. Intuition is a citrusy, fruity, hop-forward low-alcohol (<0.5% alc) pale ale which is also gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

The award-winning beers are available online at woldtopbrewery.co.uk and from specialist independent retailers throughout the UK.