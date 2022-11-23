A SCHOOL in North Yorkshire has won a top teaching award.

Tadcaster Grammar School was chosen as the secondary schools winner of the Attachment Research Community [ARC] Award for Best Practice in the area of attachment aware trauma informed practice.

Assistant Head teacher, Mel Carroll picked up the award at the ARC Annual Conference yesterday (November 22) from Olympic athlete, Kris Akabusi, in Birmingham.

It comes after The Press reported two days ago that the school, which has about 1,520 pupils including 223 sixth formers, has retained its ‘good’ grading, following a two-day Ofsted inspection.

This was the first inspection at the school since March 2017, and the first since the current head teacher, Andrew Parkinson, joined in 2019 shortly before the start of the pandemic.

In a letter to parents Mr Parkinson said he was pleased that Ofsted had recognised some of the many positives about the learning environment at Tadcaster, and that inspectors had fully upheld the school’s own self-evaluation.