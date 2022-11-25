York's only five-star hotel is promising to offer a grand experience to customers this Christmas.

The Grand Hotel York has geared up for the festive season, with a range of treats, and is stressing it is also open to locals.

The former railway headquarters in Station Rise has put up its trimmings and launched its festive offerings.

Now, the 207-room Edwardian hotel features 22 trees and 12 wreaths including a 1.5m wreath installed by a crane.

There are also 16,000 baubles, three (not real) reindeer and almost 500 metres of garlands around the hotel.

General manager Simon Mahon said: “This includes the iconic stairwell, which many people come in and take photos of. It goes from the basement to the 5th floor.”

In the coming weeks, the hotel’s Cookery School is hosting parents and gingerbread classes and classes on cooking the perfect Christmas lunch. Festive cocktails and ‘roaring’ fires add to the seasonal feel.

The hotel has Christmas and New Year packages. It is running Festive Afternoon Teas, there’s Christmas in the Courtyard, and you can book time in a glass-domed ‘terrarium'.

New Year’s Eve offers live entertainment in the Rise Restaurant and Bar for £150 per person, including three-course ‘hearty’ meal and champagne. For the more ‘indulgent celebration’, the Legacy restaurant has an eight-course tasting menu with wine pairing and live music for £295 per person.

But Christmas Dinner at £150 per person for five courses has sold out already.

Beyond that, 2023 promises a 23 per cent discount for the first 23 bookings daily, during January to March, and a half-board Winter Escape package at £99 per person for two people.

Business is “really positive”, with November and December “looking really strong".

Simon said: “It’s evident families are enjoying the delights of York. Our cookery classes are really strong and we have seen a surge in spa bookings as people treat themselves to wellness breaks.”

People haven’t seen the full impact of the cost-of-living crisis yet, but post-pandemic, they are keen to “make up for lost time” and “seize the day”.

“If they have the money, they are spending it and having a good time. Experiences matter!”

Earlier this year, The Grand won a Catey’s Award as Hotel of the Year. Conde Nast also declared it a winner for best place for afternoon tea.

Thus, a £39.95 or £49.95 Afternoon Tea is ‘great value’ as it is the same price as Betty’s or much cheaper than the comparable £67 in the Ritz, or £95/£100 in Claridges in London.

In the meantime, the hotel is keen to stress its role as part of the York community. It has been collecting clothes for the Keep York Warm appeal, it is supporting the York-based Hoping Street Kitchen homeless charity, it recently raised £6,000 for the Burn Chef Charity in September. It also supports clean water campaigns in India and Nepal.

