A TOWN'S new police sergeant says new houses built in the area have brought an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Humberside Police said Jenna Jones had recently arrived from the Rural Task Force to bring her wealth of experience to Pocklington and surrounding towns and villages.

Jenna said residents were 'really fortunate' to live in a very low crime area but police didn't take this for granted and were 'acutely aware of how the cost-of-living crisis will be affecting people and their lives.'

She said: "We are looking at what could harm our communities most.

“We are working closely with our community groups and partners to make sure we protect our residents as best we can.

“The main issues that affect the Market Weighton and Pocklington areas are antisocial behaviour.

"There have been a lot of houses built in the two towns and this brings with it increased levels of crimes and antisocial behaviour."

She said farm burglaries, thefts and rural crime were also affecting smaller village communities.

Jenna added that Pocklington was her neighbourhood policing patch up until five years ago and knew the area well, 'and I feel like I am coming home in some respects.'