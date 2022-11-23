UK holidaymakers have been warned over the 'two euro' scam in Spain amid a new con that could leave British travellers with just pennies.

The scam involves fraudsters using similar-looking coins worth just 32 cents or 30 pence.

According to Spanish Police (Guardia Civil), con artists are switching out euros for alternative currencies worth far less than most European coinage.

One currency often used by such fraudsters includes the Turkish lira which looks similar but is, in fact, worth far less than the euro.

Both coins have a gold centre and a silver colouring on their edges but have some key differences beyond their different values.

READ MORE: Facebook account hack warning - how to avoid being hacked

READ MORE: Advice from NatWest on avoiding cost of living scams

While the lira is worth far less than the two-euro coin (£1.74), it has some key visual differences, including the image of a moon and crest and of Turkey's first president, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The Spanish coin has a picture of a Spanish figure and does not include a moon and crest.

Tourists have also been warned over new scams which could affect those entering Europe later next year.

The EU visa waiver is set to be launched in November 2023 and could see holiday goers scammed for dishonest parties.

This could be done by illegitimate figures adding extra fees which are not required for the document checks.

The official visa waiver can be acquired online and costs just seven euros (around £6)

Which? Travel expert, Guy Hobbs, warned: "The European Commission has promised that the vast majority of travellers will receive their Etias visa waiver within minutes, so travellers should be very wary of third-party sites promising to fast-track applications for a fee."