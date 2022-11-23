A NEW exhibition has opened celebrating the work of talents North Yorkshire artists.

The event showcasing the work of members of Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, has opened at the Sunny Bank Mills Gallery in Farsley near Leeds.

Henshaws is a charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities and the exhibition, .artmaker, features more than 20 artists from the Henshaws charity, which provides support, advice and training to anyone affected by sight loss and other disabilities.

It has been organised by Natalie Kolowiecki and Sonia Moran of the gallery in conjunction with Shaeron Caton Rose and Sharon Hockin of Henshaws.

Sonia Moran staging the exhibition (Image: Henshaws)

Natalie said: “This is the perfect exhibition for Christmas. It is positive, uplifting, stimulating and visually stunning. When we first saw the work of the Henshaws’ artists and makers, we were blown away. The standard is exceptional.

“People who are differently abled and neurodiverse have many ways of communicating what they think and feel about the world. Through the works in .artmaker we experience the joy and beauty that this diversity brings. It is a privilege to showcase the work of Henshaws."

Sonia said: “The Art Makers are at the core of this exhibition, with more than 20 artists with different disabilities. Their work is as unique and diverse as they are. The Gallery is now filled with bright colours, expressive shapes and intricate details with pieces ranging from a rainbow 3D robot to colourful paintings to delicate layered collages.

“This exhibition aims to dispel myths, challenge stereotypes, share stories and celebrate creativity. Much of the magnificent work in this exhibition is for sale at prices that are very reasonable, starting from £30 and peaking at £220. So this is a great opportunity to start or to build on your art collection; in doing so you will be supporting a wonderful organisation.”

Shaeron Caton Rose said: “We are so very excited about this opportunity to showcase our wonderful artmakers and to make the artists’ work more accessible to the general public. Sunny Bank is so well placed to bring a diverse and new audience to the art works and we can’t wait to see how it is received over the next few weeks.

“We hope this leads to further collaborations with Sunny Bank and with other gallery spaces around Yorkshire and further afield.”

Sunny Bank Mills Arts Director Jane Kay and her daughter, Georgie (Image: Henshaws)

The Art Makers featured are Ann Swift, Andrew Morrison, Simon Haw, Andrew Copley, Graham Borkett, Julie H, Abbey Northers, Clare Sapherson, Celeste Rowe, Holly Fiddes, Jenna Foster, Abbie Dyer, Jacob Pulman, Jess Parkinson, Andy Hall, Vicky Pinder, Mark Wilson, Wesley Moffatt, Paul Fowler, Oliver Fawcett, Adam Flanagan, Natasha Garland and Dolly.

Andrew Copley, who has been attending Henshaws for the past 15 years, said: “I particularly love painting and drawing but I have also worked with ceramics, papier mache sculpture and mosaic. I am inspired by all that I see, but particularly nature. I draw from my imagination recalling places, wildlife, monuments and memories. Many people comment that they can see I love life and find humour in my colourful work. My love of colour also spills over into my mosaic work as well.”

The exhibition runs until Friday December 23.

For further information about this exhibition, please visit www.sunnybankmills.co.uk