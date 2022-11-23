VISITORS are increasingly refusing to wear masks on wards at North Yorkshire hospitals - and becoming aggressive towards staff when asked to put one on.

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust says that that Covid-19 remains a significant threat to people’s health and, unless exempt, people must wear a face mask in wards and clinical areas in hospitals in Harrogate and Ripon.

"A growing number of visitors to the Trust’s hospitals are refusing to follow hospital guidance by not wearing face masks in areas where they are required, or are removing their mask once they have gained access to a ward," said a spokesperson.

"The Trust is also seeing an increase in visitors who become verbally aggressive towards staff when they are asked to wear a face mask or replace one after removing it.

"To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Flu and other respiratory illnesses, and to protect both patients and staff, visitors to inpatient wards and clinical areas are being reminded that they will not be allowed access to a ward unless they are wearing a face covering or are exempt due to medical reasons."

Medical director Dr Jacqueline Andrews said the trust would not tolerate aggressive or abusive behaviour towards its staff.