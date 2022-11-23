A POPULAR North Yorkshire family attraction has won a top award.

Eden Camp, near Old Malton, has been awarded the Best Educational Day Out 2022 in the Global 100 Awards.

The modern history museum is based in the buildings and grounds of an original Second World War Prisoner of War Camp and tells the history of the conflict both at home and abroad.

It is currently closed for the winter and will reopen in April next year.

The award provides a benchmark of the very best of the best industry leaders exemplary team’s and distinguished organizations. It recognizes all the hard work put in by those business that are truly leaders within their chosen areas of specialization.

Summer O'Brien at Eden Camp, with their Best Educational Day Out Global 100 Award 2022 (Image: Eden Camp)

Harriet Stainton, Eden Camp’s Marketing & Business Development Manager said: “We’re thrilled to have won this prestigious award that recognizes such a vital part of our museum!

“With the development of the collections and engagement department and their extraordinary work with educational workshops and resources, we are so proud to win another education-related award.”

She said that for the past two years, Eden Camp has been dedicated to enhancing the educational support offered to both schools and families.

With the migration of the archive to a digital platform offering a free resource, to creating and hosting activity workshops themed around the KS2 syllabus, the museum is on a mission to boost accessibility to history through various mediums aimed at the younger generation.

Collections and engagement manager, Summer O’Brien said: “We are constantly looking to the future, and ensuring we engage with the next generation of keen historians. Our school parties thoroughly enjoy their visit and with developments in the pipeline both on site and online, we will continue to hard work that won us the award.”

To explore Eden Camp’s archive further – visit their webpage.