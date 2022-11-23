The number of outdoor cafes in York is set to fall after senior councillors agreed new rules which will reduce the amount of space they can take up on the pavement.

Covid laws introduced by the government relaxed the regulations around pavement cafes to help support businesses through the lockdowns.

But disability rights groups have said the explosion in new licences has made it more difficult for them to get around the city centre.

There were around 114 licences in place over the summer, though this dropped to 98 as of November.

Director of transport, environment and planning James Gilchrist said: “The deregulated approach to pavement cafes can have been considered appropriate during lockdowns in supporting economic recovery.

Fossgate in York

“But the lived experience (of disabled people) now means that it needs to be reconsidered.”

Subject to full council approval in December, businesses will have to leave one-and-a-half metres on the footway for people to get past, increasing to two metres in high footfall areas.

Council analysis from July 2022 showed that at least 50 per cent of businesses would be affected by the change in rules.

Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said the move risked the “very real possibility” of businesses closing down.

He added: “Losing 48 pavement cafes overnight will have a huge economic impact through not having the additional covers that they have become reliant on, not having the presence on the street and losing the business of a more vulnerable clientele that still don’t have the confidence to return indoors.”

John Pybus, landlord of The Blue Bell, said: “The expenditure side of my business, and many of my peers’ businesses, has skyrocketed, especially in winter. The only way for me to deal with this extra expenditure is to increase the volume of my trade.”

Mr Gilchirst estimated that around 25 per cent of licence holders would be able to move their cafes onto the highway in York’s footstreets.

Cllr Ashley Mason, executive member for the economy, said it was clear that the deregulated system wasn’t entirely fit for purpose.

He said: “It’s clear York’s narrow streets weren’t designed with pavement cafes in mind.”

Councillors dismissed a proposal which would have allowed businesses to take up the whole footway if they installed kerb ramps after claims they caused more issues for some disabled people.

Disability rights campaigner Fick Williams welcomed elements of the proposal, but added: “The key to the success of these changes is enforcement.”

Disability rights campaigners in York

Labour leader Cllr Claire Douglas said: “We have to make our city centre more welcoming to the range of people who, for various reasons, have felt totally disenfranchised.”

Businesses will get advice and support on setting up pavement cafes, but the £100 charge will also be reintroduced for permits starting from January.

It will still be possible to apply for a licence via the pre-Covid planning permission process, though the 1.5 metre guidance will still apply.