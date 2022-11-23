HOSTS of one of the country's most popular podcasts are preparing to bring a live show to one of York's top venues.

Happy Hour Live - The Round Sheep Tour is the first tour from the smash hit Spotify podcast JaackMaate’s Happy Hour.

Presented by JaackMaate (Jack Dean), Stevie White and Robbie Knox, Happy Hour is the most popular British podcast on Spotify and regularly tops the most listened to charts.

Happy Hour Live, coming to York Barbican on Wednesday February 8 2023, will feature plenty of shenanigans and fan favourites like Martin the Guinea Pig Centipede, Creepy Library and Mack Bean, as well as fan 'unfavourites' - like Urban Legends.

"There will be a chance for the audience to confess their sins, as well as a Q&A so you can finally get an answer to your burning question from the Happy Hour gang," a spokesperson said.

Tickets are on sale on Friday (November 25) at 11am from ticketmaster.co.uk.