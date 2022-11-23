A MAN has fallen from a rooftop in York.

North Yorkshire Police say that at about 4am today (November 23) they were called to reports that a distressed man had climbed onto the roof of a building in High Ousegate in York.

A police spokesman said: "A short time later the man fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

"An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

"The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualty and to allow investigators to examine the scene.

"A cordon is currently in place while police remain at the scene."