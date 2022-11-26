LOOKING for things to do with the family that won't break the bank this winter?

The team at new tourism experience, Route YC, have pulled together this list of 10 free activities to enjoy on a budget:

1. Peasholm Park in Scarborough

This can be enjoyed all year round, as it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Entrance is free, with well-behaved dogs on leads also welcome, which makes it a winner for all the dog-loving families. The park has a natural glen with a stream running through it which culminates to a beautiful lake at the bottom, with different paths available to explore.

2. Whale watching at Ravenscar

Visit Ravenscar on the Yorkshire Coast for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of whale watching. The North Sea is rich in sea life, with many birds migrating to the area in late autumn. The flock of birds encourages whales, dolphins, and seals to move closer to the coast, allowing the opportunity to spot sea animals.

3. Hornsea Pottery Art Trail

Looking for a cultural experience? Follow the Public Art Trail and discover Hornsea’s unique pottery heritage. A series of artworks inspired by the people, innovative processes and unique designs are on display around the town. While in the area, visit the Hornsea Museum and see the largest collection of Hornsea Pottery in the world.

4. Falling Foss Waterfall

The stunning 30 foot Falling Foss waterfall is a wonderful place to explore with the family. It’s also surrounded by a woodland area which is perfect for a wander. There is even a lovely tea garden to stop at for a drink or bite to eat while enjoying the beautiful view.

Falling Foss waterfall - free to visit

5. 199 Steps and Abbey at Whitby

One of Whitby’s most famous attractions is the historical 199 steps which goes all the way back to 1340. The challenging climb is worth it as you are greeted with spectacular views of the town and the ruins of Whitby Abbey.

6. Sculpture spotting in Withernsea

Come and take a look at the Withernsea Fish Trail, which includes a beautiful crab as a mascot, created by sculptor Emma Stothard. The trail is inspired by local fish and shellfish species inhabiting the waters off the Holderness coast. In 2015, school children, the local community and artists, joined forces to showcase Withernsea’s fishing heritage through a special collection of artwork, which can be viewed by visitors passing through the area.

7. Sea swimming at Cayton Bay

Cayton Bay is a beautiful sandy beach on the Yorkshire coast, nestled between the popular seaside towns of Scarborough and Filey. The stunning wide sweeping beach is perfect for swimming, surfing, paddle boarding and kayaking, which makes it a perfect holiday destination for families, couples and friends.

8. Beaches at Bridlington

You will be spoilt for choice in Bridlington, with many beaches on offer to explore. Head down to two award winning beaches, South Beach and North Beach. Bridlington North Beach is a sand and shingle beach, surrounded by wide promenades backed against the stunning Flamborough cliffs. Bridlington South beach is over a mile long and connects to Fraisthorpe Beach, another stunning location. The sandy Bridlington coastline is a lovely spot for a walk any time of year.

9. Cycle the Cinder Track

The 20-mile Cinder Track follows the Scarborough to Whitby Railway Path and is the perfect activity for cyclists who are looking for adventure. The route is set in the North York Moors National Park, passing through picturesque and quaint villages.

10. Walk the Rail Trail at Goathland

Enjoy a relatively easy walk or cycle along the old rail line from Goathland to Grosmont, while taking in the beautiful North York Moors. Passing through ancient woodland, fast flowing becks and rolling hills, it makes an enjoyable activity for families and couples.

To start planning your Route YC adventure and book a different kind of stay, visit www.routeyc.co.uk