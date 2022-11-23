AN ELDERLY man has been attacked a hotel in a North Yorkshire seaside town - and police have launched a CCTV appeal.

The man in his late 70s was assaulted in Scarborough and police believe a CCTV image showing a distinctive coat may provide information that could help the investigation.

The incident happened at the Grand Hotel at 5.25pm on Wednesday November 16.

North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “We appreciate this CCTV image is low quality but someone may recognise the clothing worn by this young male.

“We need to trace him as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email christopher.southern@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 800 Southern.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220203646.