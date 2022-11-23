A STUNNING Christmas service is set to be held at York Minster this year.

A traditional Swedish service celebrating the bringer of light during the long darkness of winter will take place at the Minster next Friday, December 2 at 7.30pm.

Now in its ninth year, the atmospheric Sankta Lucia service features a candlelit procession and carols for all the family.

The service is run as a partnership between York Minster and York Anglo-Scandinavian Society (YASS).

Sankta Lucia: Festival of Light is being held at York Minster again this year (Image: Charlotte Graham)

In Sweden, Lucia is one of the most significant traditions in the calendar – a powerful symbol and celebration of light and an integral part of the Advent season.

Pernilla Tweddle of York Anglo Scandinavian Society said: “The Swedish tradition of Sankta Lucia is celebrated in churches, schools, workplaces and homes throughout Scandinavia every year. This heart-warming tradition is now a firm fixture in the York December calendar which we’re thrilled about. It’s a very atmospheric way to welcome in the Christmas season in the magnificent York Minster.”

This year’s service will feature the London Nordic Choir, who will form the procession which enters the Nave singing the traditional Lucia song. The singers are dressed in white gowns and carry candles, with Lucia herself as the focal point, wearing a crown of candles and a red ribbon around her waist.

Sankta Lucia: Festival of Light starts at 7.30pm with doors open at 6.45pm and lasts for around 60 minutes.

Admission is free and no booking is required.

There will be a retiring collection at the end of the service with proceeds going to York Minster, YASS and the CoScan Trust Fund, which annually awards grants to young British people to travel and connect with the Nordic countries.

Meanwhile from December 3 - January 5 the York Minster Christmas Tree Festival is taking place with about 40 trees on display in the cathedral’s stunning Chapter House and Lady Chapel.

York Minster will play host to the atmospheric event (Image: UGC)

Visitors are invited to explore the trees, which will be decorated in individual themes by local businesses, schools and charities, before adding their own Christmas message to a tag on the festival’s prayer trees.

The festival will open on Saturday, December 3 at 10am with a special session for families, and run during general admission times until Thursday, January 5.

Entry to this event is free with general admission prices.