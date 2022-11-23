A major employment site near York has new owners after a multi-million pound deal.

Scarborough-based Broadland Properties has bought Bridge Works at Stamford Bridge.

Bridge Works is let to global manufacturer, XANDOR Automotive and offers 143,989 sq ft. of buildings and office space, within a 7.41 acre site, with more than nine years unexpired on the lease.

The site was sold by global investor Columbia Threadneedle, who were advised by Leeds-based surveying practice GV & Co.

Garry Howes, director of investment at GV & Co, says Bridge Works “is a very well-maintained, income producing prime strategic investment opportunity” and attracted “significant interest from both local and national investors.”

The sale to Broadland, who were supported by commercial property company CBRE, showed “the amount of demand and capital in Yorkshire for robust investment opportunities.”

Senior director, Alex Whiting, from CBRE, said: “We were happy to advise Broadland Properties on this purchase. With a reliable tenant and good investment potential, the deal made perfect sense.”