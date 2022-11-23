FLOODING can cause misery for home owners and businesses alike - but it's heartwarming to see a Yorkshire sense of humour still shining through.

Dyls cafe bar - beneath Skeldergate Bridge by Tower Gardens - often feels the brunt of rising water levels. However, flood proof measures means the cafe can often stay open in a deluge.

Which led to cafe bosses putting up this sign during the recent downpours: 'Dyls is floody well open - we do piggy backs!'. The sign was spotted over the weekend by Press Camera Club member Sally Millington who took this photo and shared it with fellow friendly snappers in our Facebook group.

We've seen lots of other atmospheric photos this week in the group depicting York in flood - and fog.

Garry Hornby took a moody shot of King's Staith in these conditions, and Simon Boyle shared his photo too.

Flood and fog at King's Staith in York - by Garry Hornby

Julie Jackson took a photo showing the rising river levels at Blue Bridge, while new Camera Club member Ade Smith shared his photo overlooking the Ouse.

Thanks also to Tony Foo for a great image of the Millennium Bridge in flood and fog, and to Malcolm Hare for his shots of the floods around Hagg Bridge on the Pocklington canal, East Yorkshire.

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.