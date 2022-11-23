LEEDS Bradford airport has been ranked as the worst in the UK for waiting time in security queues.

A survey for consumer group 'Which?' indicated that passengers waited an estimated average of 35 minutes at the West Yorkshire airport between February and August.

Researchers asked nearly 1,300 people who travelled from a UK airport over that period how long they queued for at security.

More than a quarter of Leeds Bradford users said they waited for more than an hour to pass through security.

In August, the airport installed electronic screens providing passengers with live updates on estimated wait times.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford said: “Earlier this year, like many airports across the UK, we had periods of long queueing due to the rapid resumption of international travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

“We were transparent about these difficulties at the time and worked hard to address those short-term issues.

“We have since significantly reduced queueing in our terminal.

“We remain committed to delivering the best possible passenger experience at Leeds Bradford Airport and being an outstanding airport for our region.”

London City was the best performing airport in the research, with an average estimated security queue time of just 12 minutes.