PARKING charges across all council-operated car parks in East Riding will be suspended for the four weeks leading up to Christmas.

For the last 14 years, parking has been free on the four weekends leading up to Christmas at East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s on-street and off-street parking locations in a bid to boost trade and visitor numbers in towns across the East Riding.

Free parking will also be in force for Small Business Saturday, which this year takes place on Saturday December 3.

This year, parking charges in the council’s on-street and off-street parking locations will be suspended on the following weekends: Saturday December 3 and Sunday December 4, Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11, Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18 and Saturday December 24.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Christmas is a very important time for local high streets and free parking will encourage people to come into our town centres and shop locally and help boost our economy.”

The free parking period will be between 8am on Saturday to 8am on Monday and pay and display machines will be clearly marked to let people know there will be no charge.