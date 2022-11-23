A MISSING North Yorkshire man has been found by police.
North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to find a missing man from Knaresborough earlier today.
But, officers have confirmed he has now been found.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The missing 68-year-old man from Knaresborough has been found safe and well.
"Thank you for your help with our appeal."
