In reply to Phil Thomas (Letters, November 21), I assure him that the original 1940s control tower at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington has been professionally inspected and assessed.

The surveyor’s detailed report showing that the roof and the windows were all letting in water is available for anyone who would like to see it. The tower was built in 1942 and was not expected to be here 80 years later!

In terms of construction and materials in today’s market, £100,000 does not go far, especially for a building listed as Grade 2 by Historic England.

We are proud to be engaging experienced local tradespeople and grateful for the voluntary work of all involved up to now, but there comes a time when an iconic building of this rarity and importance has to have the care and attention it deserves if it is not to suffer further deterioration and remain as a memorial for future generations to learn what happened here and why.

Rachel Semlyen MBE, Chair of Trustees, Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington