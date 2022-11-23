Some years ago, the grade of State Enrolled Nurse was abolished in the UK.

We stopped two-year on-the-job training for SENs. Ironically, we hire in SENs from abroad, mainly from Ireland and the Caribbean, as agency nurses, and treat them as if they are State Registered Nurses.

This is costing a fortune. Why not simply start training SENs in UK hospitals once more?

Can young people from the UK go to the Irish Republic, train as SENs and come back to work in the NHS as agency nurses? How absurd.

Cllr Nigel Boddy, Lib Dem, North Road, Darlington