Some years ago, the grade of State Enrolled Nurse was abolished in the UK.
We stopped two-year on-the-job training for SENs. Ironically, we hire in SENs from abroad, mainly from Ireland and the Caribbean, as agency nurses, and treat them as if they are State Registered Nurses.
This is costing a fortune. Why not simply start training SENs in UK hospitals once more?
Can young people from the UK go to the Irish Republic, train as SENs and come back to work in the NHS as agency nurses? How absurd.
Cllr Nigel Boddy, Lib Dem, North Road, Darlington
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here