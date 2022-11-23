A MAIN road in York is currently closed due to an ongoing police incident.
High Ousegate in York city centre is currently closed between Spurriergate and Parliament Street due to an ongoing incident and is expected to be remain closed for a number of hours.
A police spokesman said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
"We'll provide more information when we are able.
"Thank you for your patience."
