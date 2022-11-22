RMT union has announced that railway workers will walk out in a series of 48-hour strikes over pay, jobs, and conditions from next month.

This comes amid a wave of railway strikes that have restricted rail travel since summer.

The large trade union announced the industrial action on Twitter and on their website, saying in a statement: "Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach a settlement.

"The union suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute.

"Yet, Network Rail have failed to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for our members during the last two weeks of talks."

RMT announces 4 weeks of industrial action

Over 40,000 members across Network Rail and 14 Train Operating Companies will take strike action on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December and on January 3,4,6 and 7.https://t.co/DbPdIsyQBw — RMT (@RMTunion) November 22, 2022

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport workers' General Secretary added: "This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.

"We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks.

"The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people sometimes at the same time. This whole process has become a farce that only the new Secretary of State can resolve. When I meet him later this week, I will deliver that message.

"In the meantime, our message to the public is we are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action.

"We call upon all trades unionists in Britain to take a stand and fight for better pay and conditions in their respective industries. And we will seek to coordinate strike action and demonstrations where we can.

"Working people across our class need a pay rise and we are determined to win that for our members in RMT."

When are the December and January RMT union strikes happening?





The strikes are set to take place on December 13, 14, 16, and 17 while in January, mass walkouts lasting 48 hours are scheduled for January 3, 4, 6, and 7.

The trade union also announced that there would be an overtime ban from December 18 to January 2, causing major disruption.