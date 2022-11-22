DUNNINGTON moved to the top of the York Minster Engineering League table after a 3-1 win at Kirkbymoorside.

Harry Blackwell, Tom Anderson and Jake Hall fired the Common Road side to victory.

The win puts Dunnington top due to a superior goal difference as they have exactly the same record as both Tadcaster Magnets and Wigginton Grasshoppers, with all sides having won six and drawn two of their eight games played.

Elsewhere, Osbaldwick sit fourth following a 4-0 win over Poppleton United.

Osso pressure was beginning to tell by the end of the first period and this continued to the end of the game with four second half goals securing the points for the hosts.

Oliver Green, Jack Brimmell and Dan Price found the net, with Green scoring a brace.

Meanwhile, Old Malton St Mary’s came back from a goal down against Rawcliffe to register their second success of the season.

Elliot Hobson had given Rawcliffe an early lead but two late efforts from Malton saw the home side collect a much-needed three points.

Meanwhile, Charlie Harvey struck two goals in the last ten minutes after coming on as a substitute to win the local derby for Malt Shovel, who had trailed to an early Thorpe United goal from Jay Smyth.

Luke Pearse had levelled for Shover prior to the interval, before the Harvey double cemented a 3-1 win.

Elsewhere, Tockwith won the only game of the day in division one and maintained their 100 per cent start to the season in doing so.

Their 4-2 win over Pocklington Town was orchestrated by Andy Walker (2), Dan Berry and Jamie Perkins.

Helperby United defeated Walnut Tree by three goals to one to keep up their promotion challenge.

Howden made it three wins out of six with a 4-1 defeat of Cliffe, for whom Ian Beckram scored.

Jake Bayram, Charlie Petch, Dawid Piotrowski and Robbie Tomlinson netted for Howden.

Luke Addison, Josh Shepherd and Callum Watson fired Civil Service into a 3-1 half time lead at Clifford.

However, the home side dug deep, scoring 5 times without reply in the second period to secure a 6-3 success.

Elsewhere, in division three, South Milford beat York St John University 3-1 as Hamilton Panthers overcame Copmanthorpe 4-0.

Meanwhile, Fulford moved out of the bottom two with a 5-1 win over Ebor Wanderers as in division four, York Shamrocks thrashed York RI 7-2.

Elsewhere, The Beagle won comfortably against Marton Abbey, beating them 6-0 as Rawcliffe, in Reserve ‘A’, beat Old Malton St Mary’s 4-2.

Meanwhile, Copmanthorpe moved to second place after a 3-2 win over Bishopthorpe White Rose in Reserve ‘B’, as Heslington won 3-1 against Civil Service in Reserve ‘C’.