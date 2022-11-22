A BRIDGE is to close for two days later this week to allow for urgent safety work to be carried ouit.

East Riding of Yorkshiree Council said Bubwith Bridge would be closed from 9am on Thursday until 5pm on Friday to allow it to install concrete barriers on the bridge and carry out road repairs.

"The work is necessary because of poor weather over the past few days,"said a spokesman.

"A temporary signed diversion will be in place, taking traffic via Holme On Spalding Moor, the A164 to Howden, A63 to Barlby, then back on the A613, and vice versa.

"The car park and picnic area will also be closed for these two days."

He said the bridge was damaged in a road accident and cwork began earlier this month to strengthen the structure for winter, with further work is due to be carried out soon.

Adam Holmes, the council’s director of infrastructure and facilities, said: “We understand this urgent safety work is being carried out at short notice and want to thank motorists using this route for bearing with us.”