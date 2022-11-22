LAUREN WINFIELD-HILL has been named in Jon Lewis’ England Women’s squad for their upcoming T20 series against the West Indies.

York star Winfield-Hill is one of 15 players named to the T20 side, with the series due to kick-off next month.

England will play the West Indies on Sunday, December 11, Wednesday, December 14, Saturday, December 17, Sunday, December 18 and Thursday, December 22.

It is Lewis’ first squad as head coach of the England Women’s side, having been appointed to the role earlier this month.

Winfield-Hill, at the beginning of November, missed out on one of the 18 deals handed out by the ECB, losing her central contract with England Women.

The 32-year-old, who hails from Stamford Bridge, is currently plying her trade for Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

Joining Winfield-Hill in the England T20 squad is her Northern Diamonds team-mate, Nat Sciver.

England IT20 squad: Knight, Bell, Brunt, Capsey, Davies, Dean, Dunkley, Ecclestone, Glenn, Jones, Kemp, Sciver, Winfield-Hill, Wong, Wyatt

England ODI squad: Knight, Beaumont, Bell, Capsey, Cross, Davidson-Richards, Davies, Dean, Dunkley, Ecclestone, Jones, Kemp, Lamb, Sciver, Wyatt