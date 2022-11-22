A GROUP that provides vital sporting opportunities for people in York has teamed up with a major city business.

York City Football Club Foundation which provides sport and physical activities for people of all ages across the city has joined forces with York based national housebuilder Persimmon in a formal partnership initially running until July next year.

The support provided by Persimmon will underpin two key Foundation initiatives after previous funding came to an end.

READ MORE: York boxing champion's funeral details announced - hundreds set to attend

As part of the agreement, the housebuilder will support both the Foundation’s City Kick About sessions and Community Tickets programme which gives local young people the chance to watch York City for free at designated fixtures.

Led by the Foundation’s FA qualified coaches, City Kick About sessions run at two venues across York two evenings a week, 48 weeks of the year and give all 8-17 year olds access to play football for just £1.

The Community Tickets programme gives youngsters the chance to watch certain York City games for free (Image: York City Football Club Foundation)

Persimmon will also sponsor five ‘Foundation Fixtures’ which enable children between the ages of five and 13 to watch York City first team free of charge. More than 500 young people watched City play Wealdstone in the first match under the partnership last weekend.

READ MORE: Much-loved sportsman dies

Paula Stainton, YCFC Foundation Manager, said: “We are delighted to be establishing this partnership with Persimmon and hope to create a long term relationship with a real focus on making a difference for young people; providing opportunity and inspiring them through football, both playing and spectating.

"This support is enabling us to continue our valuable City Kick About programme providing positive diversionary activity for young people in areas of targeted need in York, a programme that has been running for many years, and is one of few remaining youth led programmes citywide but remains vital to supporting young people in their communities.”

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “As a York company we’re thrilled to be supporting the invaluable work the York City FC Foundation undertakes in our home city.

“With our commitment to supporting communities and widening the number of positive experiences available to young people, we naturally jumped at the chance to become a formal partner when the opportunity arose.

“We support a wide range of charitable, third sector and community groups, while our network of apprentice managers works with schools and colleges including here in York to build on the 600 apprentices and trainees already starting their career journeys with Persimmon. “We’re therefore looking forward to working with the Foundation over the coming year to support these fantastic initiatives and further develop ways in which we can increase the social and training opportunities available to children and young people in York.”

City Kick About sessions run at Huntington Secondary School on Monday evenings 5-6pm 8-12 years, 6-7pm 13-17 years, and at Energise Leisure Centre on Thursday evenings 5.30-6.30pm 8-12 years, 6.30-7.30pm 13-17 years. £1 drop in activity.

To find out how to apply for tickets for a designated Foundation Fixture, contact enquiries@yorkcityfcfoundation.co.uk

City Kick About sessions run at Huntington School on Monday evenings (Image: York City Football Club Foundation)