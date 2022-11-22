York has a major new sports store after one of retail's big beasts roared into the city.

Puma has opened at the McArthurGlen Designer Fashion outlet, adding to a flurry of other new retailers.

It comes after York also saw the arrival several weeks ago of major French sportwear retailer Decathlon at the Monks Cross shopping centre.

The 420m2 store at the fashion outlet offers some 650 product lines.

The refurbished venue employs 20 full and part-time staff.

Based at units 93-94, the store will open 10am – 8pm Monday – Saturday, and 10am – 6pm Sunday.

McArthurGen York centre manager Paul Tyler said: "The opening looks to have been very successful. We had many customers there.

"Every time we have a new opening, it always drives excitement."

Until today, the nearest Puma store to York was in Cheshire.

Colette Hilton, PUMA’s Head of Retail and E-com UK&I said: “We are thrilled to be finally bringing PUMA to the Northeast. We look forward to opening our doors to unveil our world-famous product selection to our loyal fans here in the North of England so customers can experience PUMA at its finest."