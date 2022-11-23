KNIFE crime in North Yorkshire has increased in the past year, new figures show.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics show North Yorkshire Police recorded 400 offences involving a knife or sharp object in the year to March, up 17 per cent from 343 the year before.

It was also up from pre-pandemic levels, with 331 offences logged in the year to March 2020.

It means the rate of knife crimes stood at 49 per 100,000 people last year – below the national rate of 82 per 100,000.

Despite a national increase, firearm offences fell in the area as North Yorkshire Police recorded 42 crimes last year, down from 58 the year prior.

There were five gun offences for every 100,000 people in the area last year, while the overall rate across England and Wales was 10 per 100,000.

Nationally, 48,900 knife and sharp object offences were recorded in the past year – up from 44,600 the previous year, but below 55,100 in the year to March 2020.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Just one knife can result in a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities.

“The victims of knife crime are not only those who may lose their lives, but also the families and friends of both victims and offenders, who have to deal with the long-lasting consequences.

“Police officers see those consequences first-hand all too often, which is why we’re putting such an emphasis on early intervention and tackling the root causes of knife crime.

“Tackling the causes of knife crime is complex, and the police cannot do it alone. We work closely with schools, retailers, charities and many other partners. It’s through joint work with these organisations that we can really deliver change.

“Families and loved ones are the closest to those who may be carrying a knife, and will be the first to see the signs. We ask them to take the bravest step, and seek help.

“To those who – despite everything – think it’s OK to carry a knife, the message is simple: we will not tolerate it, and you will end up facing significant consequences if you continue to carry one.”

The Home Office said an increase in the number of violent crimes recorded in recent years is thought to be driven by improvements in police recording practices.

The figures show 115 people were hospitalised nationally due to an assault with a firearm and more than 4,000 were hospitalised for assault by a sharp object last year.

If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, tell a family member, a teacher or youth worker, a police officer, or report it to the police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.