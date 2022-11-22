A Saudi Arabian fan who studied in York has described her team’s unexpected win over Argentina as a culturally “significant moment” – and a boost for the nation’s hopes of hosting the 2030 World Cup.

Supporters from the Middle Eastern nation expressed a strong sense of pride after watching their team, ranked 51st in the world by Fifa, secure a 2-1 triumph over Lionel Messi’s side, the global number three.

Dr Mashael Hobani, 34, who graduated from the University of York with a PhD in health policy last year, said there was a “beautiful atmosphere” among fans in the Saudi capital of Riyadh where she watched the game on Tuesday.

She said: “I’m a football fan and I have loved watching World Cup matches with my family since I was a child.

“I watched the match today with many Saudis, old and young, females and men, in a large public park prepared with huge screens and comfortable chairs for the event.

“I’m so proud of our Saudi football team and their great performance.

“It was a significant moment for all Saudis since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing great development in all fields, especially sports.”

Dr Hobani added that she was hopeful that Saudi Arabia might host the 2030 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia head coach Herve Renard said the stars aligned in the “completely crazy” comeback win against Argentina that goes down as one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever.

Few expected anything other than a Lionel Messi-inspired cakewalk at the Lusail Stadium, where the 35-year-old’s early penalty only furthered that feeling.

Argentina went on to have three goals disallowed for offside in a one-sided first half that was followed by a remarkable second period in which the raucous Saudi fans cheered their side to a stunning victory.

Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari scored a quickfire double soon after the restart to put Renard’s men ahead, with goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais putting in a man-of-the-match display to help see out a famous 2-1 win.

Saudi Arabia’s next 2022 World Cup match is against Poland at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday.