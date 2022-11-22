AN apology letter is being sent out to York residents after complaints about overrunning roadworks.

It comes after The Press reported that residents living in and around Marygate just outside the city walls have hit out after they were expecting the first phase of lengthy roadworks to be completed on Saturday (November 19) ahead of the busy run up to Christmas, but found they were still there over the weekend and into this week.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "They have taken 20 bays with no alternative parking and I have now been informed the works will be continuing till mid December.

"This is shocking, York is extremely busy in the run up to Christmas and we are being left with nowhere to park."

Marygate in York where pavement and road resurfacing work is underway (Image: Haydn Lewis)

A City of York Council spokesperson said a letter is being sent out to residents and businesses in the area tomorrow (November 23).

It reads: "We would like to apologise for the delay in sending out this letter regarding the continuing footway and road resurfacing works at Marygate, as we have been updating the programme for the Marygate scheme at short notice.

"Please be advised that due to very wet weather and unforeseen circumstances including drainage issues, voids under the footway and unforeseen ground conditions, there has been a delay to the programme of works. We understand the frustration that this will cause, however it is very complex site and we have had to react to many problems which have arisen.

"The footway works are now due to continue up to December 19 as a result of the unforeseen issues, under localised traffic management, where the working hours will continue to be between 8am and 5pm.

"From the December 5 up to December 19, there will be no works taking place on the main stretch of Marygate or Hetherton Street so there will be no impact on the flow of traffic to Marygate Car Park. However, the works will continue on Esplanade Court, Marygate (from ‘Roots’ towards the river), and Marygate Lane."

The work will then recommence as planned on the January 9 for four weeks under a road closure between the hours of 9.30am and 4pm. There will also be two evening shifts required to resurface the junction with Bootham, between the hours of 7pm and midnight, with no noisy activity after 11pm.

Network Rail is also planning to upgrade the railway between the December 19 and January 6, during which time they will have a compound in Marygate car park, and there may be some further disruption for residents in the area.

The council spokesperson went on to say: "We understand and apologise for the disruption and inconvenience that is caused, but we would like to assure you that everything reasonably possible is being done to keep this to a minimum."