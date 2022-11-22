POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a cash machine was stolen from a service station in Ryedale.
North Yorkshire Police are investigating the theft of the free-standing cash machine from outside the BP garage off the A64 at Flaxton at around 1.45am today (November 22).
A spokesperson for the force said: “Two suspects were reported to have used a blue tractor to remove the ATM away from the forecourt.
“The tractor and cash machine were abandoned in a nearby field.
“Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, are urged to make a report via our website or by calling 101.
“Please quote reference number 12220206870 when providing details.”
