Meet Ringo, the three-year old male lurcher.

Ringo was in a terrible state when he first arrived at the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane.

"He was thin and infested with fleas," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"It was one of the worst cases staff have seen at the centre for a very long time."

After a bit of TLC, however, and some treatment by a vet, Ringo is now ready to find a new home.

Staff at the animal home describe him as a 'really sweet boy'.

"Despite his ordeal Ringo remains such a friendly boy and was just so pleased to be receiving the attention and veterinary treatment he so desperately needed," the member of staff said.

"He is now fit and healthy and looking for a new family who will love and cherish him."

Ringo has a great character and is keen to say hello to people he meets, the RSPCA says.

"He just loves all the attention!" the staff member said.

"He is very playful and active and loves to run about having lots of fun.

"He loves his exercise and likes to be out and about and kept active.

"He will then love to be able to join his family on the sofa for a nap and some snuggles.

"Ringo will make a lucky family a very loyal and loving best friend."

Ringo will need to be the only pet in the home.

He will need a secure garden with a six foot fence and could live with children aged 14 years and over.

To find out more about Ringo, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.