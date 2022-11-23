Viking hordes from every corner of the globe are set to descend on York once again next year with the return of JORVIK Viking Festival - Europe’s largest celebration of Norse culture and combat.

The 2023 festival is set to run for nine days, from Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 19 at an assortment of venues around the city.

Gareth Henry, head of events for York Archaeological Trust, which organises the annual celebration, said: “We’re very excited to be announcing a return to the February half-term for 2023, when we’re expecting hundreds of Vikings once again to grace the city centre with living history, pageantry and, of course, live combat in the very place where their ancestors settled over 1,000 years ago."

February has been the traditional date for the Festival since it was first launched in 1985, marking Jolablot or the end of winter, but with the 2021 festival switching over to a digital event due to the pandemic and 2022 moving to later in the year in May, this will be the first time since 2020 that the Festival has taken place in February.

JORVIK Viking Festival (Image: supplied)

A full programme of events will be revealed in the New Year, but tickets for two of the most popular events – the Viking Feast on Saturday, February 11 and a thrilling evening Battle Spectacular on Saturday, February 18, will be available online at jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk from 9am on Friday, November 25, 2022.

“We are particularly excited for the Battle Spectacular event, which we’ve been planning since 2019!” added Gareth.

“Bad weather forced the cancellation of our Saturday evening event in February 2020, so we are finally going to be able to share this show as part of the 2023 Festival – and we are confident that the audience will love it.”

Although full details of the festival remain under wraps, other key events that visitors can expect to see return include the 10th Century Traders' market, living history encampment in Parliament Street from Monday, February 13 to Saturday, February 18 and an epic column of Vikings making their way through the city centre for the March to Coppergate on the afternoon of February 18. The Richard Hall Symposium will take place on Sunday, February 19 as an entirely digital event.

For many Viking re-enactors, this is the first major event of the UK re-enactment season, and one of the longest running events in the country, so organisers are confident of a high number of Norse men, women and children taking part in 2023.

JORVIK Viking Festival (Image: supplied)

JORVIK Viking Centre’s marketing manager, Lisa Wood, said: “With so many re-enactors expected, we do anticipate that key events during the Festival will sell out, so encourage visitors to book as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

"Joining our JORVIK Viking Festival mailing list ensures that you hear first about when tickets will be available to purchase.

“We are also expecting JORVIK itself to be particularly busy, so prebooking a timeslot there is strongly advised, too.”

More information about JORVIK Viking Festival will be shared online at www.jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk and on JORVIK Viking Centre’s social media channels, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.