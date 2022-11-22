A thriving Haxby travel agent is bouncing back after the lockdowns with larger premises.

Conexo Travel has been trading since 2005 and owner David Carruthers says the pandemic period was its “two most challenging years.”

David said: “Despite government obstacles we survived- a number of travel businesses didn’t- and decided it was time for us to grab the bull by the horns and try and make up for those two barren years.”

It meant making many media appearances both locally and nationally, to “both help the travelling public with advice as well as keeping the profile of the travel industry to the fore and fighting for governmental support for the industry I love.”

It also meant adapting to industry changes, which the pandemic accelerated.

David, a management accountant for travel companies, wanted to work for himself and no longer wanted “the boring routines of an accountant.”

Thus, he started an office and then opened his first shop in Haxby in 2008. Business grew but the pandemic forced a retrenchment before trading was able to resume again.

This July, Conexo Travel opened new, larger premises at 45 The Village in Haxby - just 50 yards from its previous premises.

The new venue features a travel inspiration zone, so clients can discuss things privately with their fellow travellers.

Next year, the agency will host Meet The Expert events, featuring people from major travel retailers like Cunard, P&O, Jet2, etc, who can talk about their offerings.

David said: “I liken it to a GP, but for specialist knowledge you get the surgeon, you get someone in. You can drill them down for useful information and advice.”

With customers keen to travel once more, David is keen to offer advice.

This includes booking packages, as you can come unstuck if flights are cancelled but you have booked your accommodation separately.

During the first Covid lockdown, his role also included helping stranded travellers get home.

Brexit and Covid-19 have complicated rules a little on passports and entry requirements.

David and his 6 staff have recently spotted potential problems like passports approaching their expiry.

“We do this every day. We are experts. We know what to look out for,” David said.

Whilst December tends to be quiet, David is looking forward to his busiest time in January.

In the meantime, to mark the new premises, and hopefully a better future, despite economic headwinds, Canexo Travel is staging an opening event this Friday and Saturday, for clients and the public to meet his team, see the premises and enjoy some coffee, cake, wine and canapes.

For details on Conexo Travel, go to: https://conexo.co.uk/