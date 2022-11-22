ASH HUGILL has been knocked out of the German Masters, losing 5-1 to Zhao Jianbo in the second round of qualification.

The Melbourne snooker star was hoping to bounce back from a 6-1 defeat to Liam Highfield in his last game earlier this month.

The loss to Highfield meant that Hugill would not be part of the Cazoo UK Championship which, held at the Barbican Centre, was won by Mark Allen on Sunday.

In what was the first ever meeting between the two competitors, Hugill got off to a slow start in the match.

Jianbo took frames one, two and three to give himself a sizable advantage in the game, which was a nine-frame contest.

In frame four, Hugill notched his first win of the clash, but it would turn out to be the only frame won by the 28-year-old.

Jianbo swiftly won frames five and six to ensure his victory in the qualification game.

The win for Jianbo snapped a three-game losing streak as he advanced to the final round of qualification.

The 19-year-old will face the recently crowned UK Champion Allen tonight, with the winner going through to the German Masters which, held in Berlin, will kick off in February.

As for Hugill, it was a second successive loss for the world number 100, who has to wait until next month for his next game.

Hugill will take on Yan Bingtao in the final round of qualifying for the English Open on Monday, December 12.

Should Hugill win the game, he would advance to the tournament that will begin in the same month.