POLICE are searching for a man wanted for recall to prison in North Yorkshire.
Officers are searching for Richard Clark, 29, of no fixed address – but is known to stay in Thirsk or Northallerton.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “He was released from prison on licence partway through a 38-week sentence for causing affray, but he is now wanted for recall to prison.”
Anyone who has seen Clark or knows where he is now, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12220205929.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
READ MORE: NFU calls for Defra investigation into the egg supply chain
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article