POLICE are searching for a man wanted for recall to prison in North Yorkshire.

Officers are searching for Richard Clark, 29, of no fixed address – but is known to stay in Thirsk or Northallerton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “He was released from prison on licence partway through a 38-week sentence for causing affray, but he is now wanted for recall to prison.”

Anyone who has seen Clark or knows where he is now, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12220205929.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

